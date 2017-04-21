Entertainment
April 21, 2017 4:31 pm

Dolly Parton’s life inspires new university course

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

Think you know everything about legendary singer Dolly Parton? Now there's a university course that aims to look at her life and work in a historical context.

Kevork Djansezian/WireImage
A A

Dolly Parton is now the subject of an academic course at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The university is offering a honours history class all about the iconic country singer.

According to the course description,  Dolly’s America: From Sevierville to the World is a history honours class aimed at helping students learn “how to analyze materials [and] put them into their historical and social context,” through the lens of Parton’s life and how “a ‘hillbilly’ girl from Appalachia grew up to become an international one-word sensation.”

READ MORE: Dolly Parton fund pays nearly 1,000 families who lost homes to wildfires

At the end of the class, students will have to write a 10-page paper answering the question “What was Dolly Parton’s America?”

The idea for the Dolly’s America course came after the professor, Dr. Lynn Sacco, saw Parton speak at a graduation ceremony where she was given an honorary doctorate degree.

“Tears streamed down and she said, ‘I was voted the least likely to succeed in my high school,’” Sacco recalls to news station WBIR. “And she said, ‘I left the next day with a paper bag and took the bus to Nashville.'”

When asked about the university’s response to Sacco’s proposal of the new course, Dr. Ernie Freeburg, Head of UT’s Department of History, said:

“This History department was both surprised and delighted to learn that Dr. Sacco was proposing to have students dive deep into the life and times of Dolly Parton. One message we send our students is that history is everywhere, not just in wars and the White House, and that one of the best ways to know something is to study it historically.”

He added: “In the hands of a good historian like Dr. Sacco, a course on Dolly Parton raises so many fundamental questions worth asking in any humanities course — about how place shapes values, our ideas about success, the relationship between art and celebrity.”

READ MORE: Princes William, Harry get candid with Kate Middleton about death of mom, Princess Diana

Parton joked about her high school doubters when she tweeted about the new course.

The country singer’s fans chimed in with praise after she announced the course.

Parton’s official website also highlighted the course.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dolly Parton
dolly parton 2017
dolly parton college
dolly parton college course
dolly parton course
dolly parton life
dolly parton twitter
dolly parton UT
dollys america course
University of Tennessee
UT

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News