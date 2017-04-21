Dolly Parton’s life inspires new university course

Dolly Parton is now the subject of an academic course at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The university is offering a honours history class all about the iconic country singer.

According to the course description, Dolly’s America: From Sevierville to the World is a history honours class aimed at helping students learn “how to analyze materials [and] put them into their historical and social context,” through the lens of Parton’s life and how “a ‘hillbilly’ girl from Appalachia grew up to become an international one-word sensation.”

READ MORE: Dolly Parton fund pays nearly 1,000 families who lost homes to wildfires

At the end of the class, students will have to write a 10-page paper answering the question “What was Dolly Parton’s America?”

The idea for the Dolly’s America course came after the professor, Dr. Lynn Sacco, saw Parton speak at a graduation ceremony where she was given an honorary doctorate degree.

“Tears streamed down and she said, ‘I was voted the least likely to succeed in my high school,’” Sacco recalls to news station WBIR. “And she said, ‘I left the next day with a paper bag and took the bus to Nashville.'”

When asked about the university’s response to Sacco’s proposal of the new course, Dr. Ernie Freeburg, Head of UT’s Department of History, said:

“This History department was both surprised and delighted to learn that Dr. Sacco was proposing to have students dive deep into the life and times of Dolly Parton. One message we send our students is that history is everywhere, not just in wars and the White House, and that one of the best ways to know something is to study it historically.”

He added: “In the hands of a good historian like Dr. Sacco, a course on Dolly Parton raises so many fundamental questions worth asking in any humanities course — about how place shapes values, our ideas about success, the relationship between art and celebrity.”

READ MORE: Princes William, Harry get candid with Kate Middleton about death of mom, Princess Diana

Parton joked about her high school doubters when she tweeted about the new course.

From the girl voted in High School 'least likely to succeed' this sure is a blessing! https://t.co/3EnB8ixB4f — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) April 10, 2017

The country singer’s fans chimed in with praise after she announced the course.

@DollyParton Luv you Ms. Dolly. You showed everyone what a highly respected person you are and one of the best singer:songwriters ever 👩🏼 — Sister Golden Hair (@gypsy_blonde_) April 11, 2017

@DollyParton @lindseycengle I AM SO JEALOUS!! Man I'd love to take this class. 😍 — Katy Mason (@KatyLeigh01) April 10, 2017

@DollyParton You are definitely the girl who suceeded! No doubt about that! 👍😉 — Sacred Union (@eofan4life) April 11, 2017

Parton’s official website also highlighted the course.