More OLG money flows into Hamilton and Brantford

Hamilton and Brantford have received their latest cheques from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Hamilton received a non-tax gaming revenue payment of just over $918,000 for hosting OLG Slots at Flamboro Downs.

The OLG gave Brantford $1,328,284 for hosting Casino Brantford.

Since 1999, the two communities have received a total of $145.9 million in non-tax gaming revenue from the OLG.

Meantime, big bucks are up for grabs Friday night.

LOTTO MAX has an estimated $55-million jackpot, along with four prizes of $1 million.

OLG says the most popular combination of customer selected numbers in the past year is 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

The lottery agency also says 75 per cent of Ontario lottery players opt for a “quick pick.”