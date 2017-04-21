Saskatoon weather outlook: accumulating snow likely into next week

Story highlights Cold front slides through Friday Cloudy and cool Saturday Snow begins late Sunday into Monday C

Saskatoon could see snow on the ground by Monday morning as cool and unsettled weather moves in this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

After a 17 degree day on Thursday in Saskatoon, the work week is ending off on a cool note with a cold front sliding through a bit earlier than anticipated today.

That front kicked up northerly winds up to 33 km/h this morning as temperatures fell to 4 degrees with some sunshine to start before clouds moved in midday as we climbed up to +5 by noon.

Cloudy skies in Saskatoon today with temperatures around 4 degrees this morning. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/4pBHwtkR0U — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 21, 2017

Cold front came through a bit earlier with breezy northerly winds now at sustained speeds of 28 km/h. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/DcEVBhNygS — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 21, 2017

Band of rain along an east-west frontal boundary between Saskatoon and Regina right now. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/R6HB2KmqOu — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 21, 2017

We’ll stay in the clouds this afternoon with the frontal boundary expected to remain to the south of the city, keeping us cool with a daytime high of 7 degrees expected.

Tonight

There’s a slight chance of showers early this evening before clouds clear out of the area overnight and temperatures fall back to -3.

Saturday

-7 is what it’ll feel like Saturday morning with wind chill with a chance of a few sunny breaks to start the day before clouds quickly build back in.

There is a slight chance of a few morning flurries that will switch over to a better chance of afternoon showers as a pulse of moisture pushes through and we climb to a daytime high in mid-single digits.

Sunday

There is a good chance of snow Sunday afternoon, picking up into the evening as a low pressure system pushes moisture into our province as it develops in southern Alberta.

That system will allow east-southeasterly winds to pick up during the day with temperatures struggling to get into mid-single digits for an afternoon high.

Work Week Outlook

We’re likely to wake up to some snow on the ground Monday morning with a few centimetres is likely to fall into the early morning before it eases off during the day under cloudy skies with a daytime high barely above freezing.

Clouds look to stick around for the first half of the work week before we get into some sunshine and daytime highs climb from mid-single digits into double digits by week’s end.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Regina by Craig Boehm:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.