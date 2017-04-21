RCMP again use tire-deflating device to stop stolen truck in Red Deer

For the second time in less than a week, Red Deer RCMP required the use of a tire-deflating device, better known as a spike belt, to stop a stolen truck.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, police located a stolen white Ford F150 just south of the city. Police said it was moving at high speeds along various range roads and townships.

As police moved in, they deployed a spike belt, but the truck avoided it and sped back towards Red Deer.

Minutes later, a second device was deployed, and this time it succeeded in flattening the driver’s front side tire. The truck, however, continued at a high rate of speed before eventually crossing the median and turning into the community of Clearview Ridge, where it crashed into the front steps of a home.

RCMP arrested three men and a woman at the scene.

No civilians or police officers were injured during the incident, though the driver was treated for minor injuries.

Police said safety is their primary concern during any pursuit.

“RCMP officers conduct continuous risk analysis when engaging in a pursuit, and public safety is always top of mind,” said Const. Derek Turner of the Red Deer RCMP.”

“In this case, the stolen truck encountered no traffic until it began to drive northbound on 30 Avenue. Because it’s a long, clear stretch and traffic was light, drivers were able to see the police lights from a distance and take steps to avoid colliding with the stolen truck.”

On Monday, Red Deer RCMP deployed two spike belts to stop a stolen Ford F250.

No one was injured in that incident, and the driver was arrested and charged.