April 21, 2017 1:19 pm

Put behind bars for child porn crimes

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
A Kelowna man has been sent to jail for a pair of child porn offenses committed almost two years ago.

Douglas Robert Cosmano, born in 1967, was convicted of accessing child pornography and importing or distributing the illegal images.

Cosmano was sentenced to 11 months jail followed by three years probation.

He was also ordered to submit a DNA sample for a national data base and must pay a $200 Victim Surcharge fee.

The offenses took place in June 2015.

