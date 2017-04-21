Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, April 21

Happy Friday!

Ontario unveils new housing measures aimed to cool Toronto’s red hot housing market

Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa joined the show to discuss the plan that was announced Thursday.





Story continues below York police gives update on child sex trafficking probe that resulted in over 100 arrests

The Internet has become a gateway of all forms of exploitation. What can we do to combat this? How big of a problem is it? David Shipley, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Information Technology Services at the University of New Brunswick, joins to discuss.



Paris police shooting & how it could shape the French election

Jeff Semple, Europe Bureau Chief for Global National News, joined the show to discuss the Paris police shooting, the French election, and all the kinds of implications it has on a global scale.



Friday Top-Three Panel

It’s Friday, which means it was time for our top-three panel, where three top women talk about three top stories of the week.

This week’s panel focused on:

1. Trump blasts Canada on dairy farming and NAFTA: How worried should we be? How should Trudeau respond? Do you agree with his comments so far or should he be tougher?

2. Housing measures announced for Toronto: Will they be a fix, or a fail?

3. Female millennials who out-earn their male partners feel bad about it: So much for the gender-neutral generation! Are you surprised?

Panelists:

Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association Ilona Doherty, Managing Director, Youth & Innovation Research Project at the University of Waterloo

Managing Director, Youth & Innovation Research Project at the University of Waterloo May Warren, Reporter with Metro News Toronto

