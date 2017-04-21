Fashion mogul Lisette Limoges guest hosts Global News Morning in Montreal

Local fashion mogul Lisette Limoges dropped by Global News Morning in Montreal Friday, not only to share some spring fashion tips, but to guest co-host the morning news.

Limoges is the co-founder and creative director at Lisette L Montreal, a fashion company known for form-flattering and comfortable pants.

Her designs caught the eye of several celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, whose endorsement helped push the company into the limelight.

The “Queen of Pants,” as she’s affectionately been dubbed in Global Montreal studios, has been designing pants for over a decade now.

Limoges and her husband used to work in the industry selling clothing for other companies.

It was constant inquiries from her clients that finally prompted her to take matters into her own hands.

“They were always asking us: ‘We need to find a company [that] sell pants, good pants that look good and feel good,'” she said, adding that comfort and ease of care were also priorities.

Limoges came to the conclusion that if she wanted the perfect pair of pants, she would have to make it herself.

First came the hunt for a good fabric.

“I’m very difficult,” Limoges said. “I’m a perfectionist.”

“We finally found good fabric and I tried it on myself,” she said, adding that she kept on trying until she found not only the perfect look, but also the perfect fit.

“When I was sure what I liked, we sent it to the stores,” she said.

The feedback was immediate.

“The stores told us after they loved the pants, so that’s when we started,” she said.

In a bid to remain competitive, many fashion brands have outsourced their manufacturing overseas to take advantage of low-labour costs.

Lisette L, still manufactures its garments locally.

“By doing it here, we have a very fast turnaround,” Limoges said.

The fabrics are sourced in Europe, which according to Limoges allows her to get fresh-looking patterns.

“It’s good and different,” she said of the fabrics.

WATCH BELOW: Spring Fashion trends with Lisette

If you’re looking to spruce up your wardrobe this spring, Limoges recommended a pop of colour.

“Don’t be afraid to spice things up,” she said. “Colour gives off your mood.”

While Limoges is a great believer in stepping out of one’s comfort zone, style is also about remaining true to oneself.

“Be who you are, and wear what you feel.”

WATCH: More Lisette on Global News