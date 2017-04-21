5 Montreal stories you must read this week: April 21

From immigrants to Quebec being told their French-language skills aren’t good enough to flooding across the province due to heavy rainfall, here are the top stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Parlez-vous français?

“Now seems to think that those standards in those courses are not the standards they would like to see.”

Immigrants coming to Quebec must take courses to learn French, but those who fail a language proficiency test with the Quebec government won’t be allowed to stay in the country.

Noise pollution

“It’s at the core of our mandate to make sure our citizens have a healthy environment to live in and noise is a problem.”

With the site of the Turcot Interchange construction project not too far from residential neighbourhoods, the City of Westmount has sent a legal warning to Transports Quebec to demand that noise levels be kept low even once the project is complete.

Botox injections

“All those products can have some side effects, so if it’s not done by people with skills or knowledge of that product, it can bring some harm to a patient.”

Nurses in Quebec will no longer be able to administer Botox injections without a prescription, starting May 1.

Overflowing

Rigaud has declared a state of emergency after rising water levels flooded several streets near the Rivière des Outaouais.

Residents living in the Baie de Rigaud, Pointe-Séguin, Rigaud sur le Lac and Pointe à la Raquette areas are being asked to leave their homes.

OT over budget

“It’s a result of all the construction we are having around Montreal as of now.”

Last year, Montreal spent $10.5 million more than expected in overtime to pay Montreal police officers directing traffic.

