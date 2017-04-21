Toronto man wanted for 1st-degree murder surrenders to police

A 25-year-old male suspect wanted in connection with the death of a 56-year-old man in Toronto has surrendered to police.

Toronto police said Glenn Gaetan, who was sought on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Martin R. W. Hauck, turned himself in Thursday evening.

Police said emergency crews found the victim lying on a table in an apartment unit at Booth Avenue and Queen Street around 1:50 p.m. on Monday.

His death was later ruled a homicide after further examination at hospital.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.