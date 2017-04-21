Halifax RCMP seek information on break and enter suspect

Halifax RCMP are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who is said to have targeted three Hammonds Plains businesses on Tuesday.

Police say a man attempted to break in to the Edible Matters Restaurant on Hammonds Plains Road just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, but was unsuccessful. He then proceeded to Tim Horton’s on Kingswood Drive and Hammonds Plains Road where he was able to access a storage shed. It’s unknown at this time if anything was taken, police say.

Later that evening, RCMP say the suspect targeted a third business, the Kingswood Market, at approximately 11:30 p.m. He was observed on a surveillance camera approaching the rear entrance with a pizza. After two hours of attempting to gain access, he entered the market at about 1:30 a.m. Police say he stole various energy drink products and chocolate milk before leaving.

The suspect is described as wearing a camouflage jacket with a hook, jeans and rubber boots.

The police investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. They an also place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.