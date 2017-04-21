Federal Liberals make another infrastructure announcement in Alberta

A day after announcing the federal government’s funding support for highway projects across Alberta, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi will be making another announcement in Edmonton Friday.

Sohi will be at NorQuest College where he’s expected to detail the government’s Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

On Thursday, the federal Liberals committed $255 million towards 96 highway projects in Alberta, while the provincial NDP committed $279 million towards the total cost of $535 million.

Improvements to the QEII are among the 96 total projects. About 113 kilometres of the highway will be repaved and a new southbound lane will be added in Leduc County, between the 41 Avenue interchange and Highway 19. The project will cost nearly $41 million.

