Ratification vote for tentative deal between firefighters, City of London ends Friday

After seven years, the contract battle between London firefighters and city hall could soon be extinguished.

The ratification process for a tentative agreement started Wednesday and wraps up on Friday.

READ MORE: Firefighters, City of London reach tentative contract after nearly 7-year dispute

Once it’s finished, city councillors will vote on the deal.

A special strategic priorities and policy committee meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Assuming the deal is approved, a special council meeting will immediately follow the committee meeting.

Firefighters in London have been without a contract since 2010.

Relations between the two sides soured considerably over the past seven years but appeared to improve after Martin Hayward replaced Art Zuidema as city manager earlier this year.

READ MORE: London’s acting city manager Martin Hayward hired on permanently

The labour dispute is considered the longest in Canadian firefighting history.