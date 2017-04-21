No money, no problem: Laval transit testing credit card fare payment

Laval’s transit authority is making it easier for commuters to get around.

On Friday, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) launched a pilot project, allowing commuters to pay for their bus fare using a credit card.

Today is the first day that @stlsynchro will accept credit cards on some of their buses. pic.twitter.com/gPXYkCkavR — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) April 21, 2017

The technology used, allows for contactless credit card payment, using Visa or Mastercard, on six of the STL’s bus routes including the 20,39, 48, 60, 63 and 73.

Buses on routes 20,39,48,60,63 & 73 will accept cards. Pilot project will run at least 6 months. pic.twitter.com/WHD9dyBc3X — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) April 21, 2017

The STL paired up with the Desjardins Group, the leading financial co-operative group in Canada, to bring the project to fruition.

Payment is quick and easy. Users simply have to tap their visa or mastercards and they will have purchased 1 fare. pic.twitter.com/hTaZsOyzNI — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) April 21, 2017

In a news release, David DeCotis president of the STL’s board of directors expressed hope the new payment option will lead to an increase in ridership.

“We hope this new initiative will attract new clients and convince our occasional riders to take public transportation more often and make it a part of their daily travel routine,” he said.

.@stlsynchro is the first transit authority in Canada to have credit card payment as an option. Reaction from users so far is all positive. pic.twitter.com/TkQQ2JI150 — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) April 21, 2017

The program is being touted as the first of its kind in Canada, and Laval Mayor Marc Demers intimated he expects nothing less from the STL.

“For the STL, innovation is a core principle. It is deeply rooted in the way they conduct business.”

The pilot project is expected to run for at least six months.

While contactless debit cards aren’t part of this trial run, it hasn’t been ruled it out for future projects.

The STL said it plans on sharing its findings with the Autorité de transport métropolitain and other public transit companies across the province.