London’s new Home and Outdoor Show begins Friday at Western Fair District

If you’re looking for inspiration for a home renovation or want to freshen up your outdoor space, the Western Fair District is the place to be this weekend.

The first edition of the new Home and Outdoor Show starts Friday at noon and runs through Sunday.

The Western Fair’s Rob Lumsden said this year’s edition features more than 270 exhibitors.

“Anything indoor, outdoor, kitchen, windows, bath, roofing, HVAC, you name it, landscaping, we’re very fortunate to have lots of ideas, innovation, and inspiration under one roof as well as some great entertainment offerings,” said Lumsden.

Will Heeman from Heeman’s Garden Centre in Thorndale will be featured among the special guests at the event.

“Will is going to be talking about the latest and hottest trends in the landscaping and horticulture end, as well as talk about some tips on red and white details and accents to your outdoor space so you can really celebrate Canada 150,” said Lumsden.

The show will also feature an appearance by contractor and HGTV star Mike Holmes Jr. He focuses on a holistic approach to proper home building that supports healthy living and stars in the newest edition of the Holmes series franchise, Holmes & Holmes, where he and his dad transform his modest bachelor bungalow into a two-storey masterpiece.

The event runs 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday inside the Metroland Media Agriplex at the Western Fair District.