Fog advisory in effect for London and surrounding area

A fog advisory has been issued for London, St. Thomas, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka Friday morning.

Environment Canada says near-zero visibility is expected or occurring throughout the region.

READ MORE: London traffic map

Travel is expected to be hazardous in areas where visibility is limited. Drivers are being cautioned to make sure their lights are on and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

The national weather service is forecasting dense fog will be lifted early Friday morning.

Don’t forget, AM980 has live traffic and weather updates every 10 minutes for your morning and afternoon drives.