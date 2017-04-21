Weather
April 21, 2017 5:50 am

Fog advisory in effect for London and surrounding area

By Reporter  AM980 London

An early foggy morning drive on Oxford Street in London, Ont.

Travis Dolynny / AM980 London
A A

A fog advisory has been issued for London, St. Thomas, Parkhill, Strathroy and Komoka Friday morning.

Environment Canada says near-zero visibility is expected or occurring throughout the region.

READ MORE: London traffic map

Travel is expected to be hazardous in areas where visibility is limited. Drivers are being cautioned to make sure their lights are on and to keep a safe distance from other vehicles.

The national weather service is forecasting dense fog will be lifted early Friday morning.

Don’t forget, AM980 has live traffic and weather updates every 10 minutes for your morning and afternoon drives.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Fog
Forecast
London
Traffic
visibility
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News