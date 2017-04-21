Port Moody lottery winners to refurbish piece of music history with prize money

A Port Moody, B.C. couple will use some of the $9.3-million Lotto 6/49 jackpot they won this month to restore a small piece of music history.

Kurt and Marla Gebeshuber won the lottery on April 12 and say they will be spending their millions on travelling and renovating their home — along with fixing up a 1965 Pontiac Parisienne that was featured in the music video for one of Canada’s most popular songs of all time.

Back in 1985, the Gebeshubers were approached by the producers of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69” music video and asked if they could borrow the car.

“They desperately needed another red car for their video, and asked if they could use my car,” Kurt said during a news conference on Thursday.

It featured in the video for about two seconds.

Still owning the car all these years later, the Gebeshubers will fix it up back into its former glory and get it back on the road.