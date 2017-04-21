Weather
April 21, 2017 12:21 am
Updated: April 21, 2017 12:41 am

Snowfall warning issued for parts of west-central Alberta with up to 15 cm expected to fall

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Global meteorologist Jesse Beyer talks about the weather in Edmonton and surrounding areas on April 20, 2017.

A A

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of west-central Alberta on Thursday afternoon and warned some areas could see snowfall totals reach up to 15 centimetres overnight.

“Precipitation will begin as rain this evening before changing over to snow,” the weather agency said on its website. “Snow is expected to accumulate quickly after midnight when temperatures drop below zero. The snow will end Friday morning.”

The following areas were under a snowfall warning as of 9:45 p.m.:

  • Nordegg – Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Environment Canada cautioned drivers to prepare for changing road conditions and said “rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult” as visibility could suddenly be reduced at times.

A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating parts of the province under a snowfall warning on April 20, 2017.

CREDIT: weather.gc.ca

For the latest information on weather watches and warnings, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for ISO and Android.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

A view of Highway 11 and Nordegg Ranger Station near Nordegg, Alta. at 9:50 p.m. on April 20, 2017

CREDIT: 511.alberta.ca

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Environment Canada
Nordegg
Snow
Snowfall Warning
Spring
Spring weather
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News