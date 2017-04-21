Snowfall warning issued for parts of west-central Alberta with up to 15 cm expected to fall

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for parts of west-central Alberta on Thursday afternoon and warned some areas could see snowfall totals reach up to 15 centimetres overnight.

“Precipitation will begin as rain this evening before changing over to snow,” the weather agency said on its website. “Snow is expected to accumulate quickly after midnight when temperatures drop below zero. The snow will end Friday morning.”

The following areas were under a snowfall warning as of 9:45 p.m.:

Nordegg – Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Environment Canada cautioned drivers to prepare for changing road conditions and said “rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult” as visibility could suddenly be reduced at times.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.