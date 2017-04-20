Homicide team investigating suspicious death near Hope

Police are investigating a suspicious death in Hope after a body was found on a rural forest service road.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said officers received a report of a body found on a rural road near Hope on Thursday morning. Officers located the body and will have the scene cordoned off until Thursday evening.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to what police are calling a “suspicious” death.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they’d like to remain anonymous.