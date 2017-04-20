In Photos: Albertans show support for marijuana at 4/20 rally at legislature

As is annual tradition, the Alberta Legislature grounds were full Thursday to mark 4/20 (April 20), as people rallied in support of marijuana.

This year, however, the mood was slightly more positive.

Earlier this month, the federal Liberals announced plans to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. The goal is to have the laws in place by July 1, 2018.

Adults 18 and older will be able to legally buy and cultivate small amounts of marijuana for personal use, while selling the drug to a minor will become a serious new criminal offence under the federal Liberal government’s proposed new legal-pot regime.

On Thursday, some supporters were excited about the legislative changes on the way, others still expressed concerns about how legal marijuana will be regulated.