John Oakley Show – Thursday April 20

Location, location, location, and the location of your dial is AM640 to get all the information you need on the measures introduced by the province to cool the housing market.

Finance Critic says the measures will not work

Executive committee moves to get criminals out of TCHC

We talk to executive committee member and Ward 4 Councillor, Cesar Palacio who insists it is time to make TCHC a safe place to live

READ MORE: Ontario government to impose 15% tax on foreign homebuyers, expand rent control

Topics worthy of discussion

We put together a special panel of experts to talk break down the 16 main points from the provincial “housing plan”

Tim Hudak, CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association; John Pasalis, President of Realosophy; Ben Myers, Senior Vice-President of Fortress Developments; Peter Tabuns – NDP MPP

READ MORE: Ontario housing measures to tackle speculators, supply, rental affordability