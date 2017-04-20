Driver sent to hospital after car hits Kelowna home

A medical emergency may be to blame for a car smashing in to a Kelowna home Thursday morning.

A senior suffered a medical emergency and the vehicle she was driving hit the front of a house on Loseth Drive near Highway 33.

The woman was taken to hospital.

The impact caused significant structural damage to the home.

There was one man in the home at the time of the accident.

He was not hurt, but is not allowed back inside the building until the structure can be assessed.

– with files from Travis Lowe