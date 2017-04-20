Deal could mean Shuswap rail trail

Regional districts in the north Okanagan and Shuswap have reached a deal with CP Rail to buy a former rail corridor connecting Sicamous and Armstrong for $6.5-million.

The deal, which has yet to be finalized, covers the remainder of the railway land not already owned by the Splatsin First Nation.

The province, Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) will each pay $2.17 million for the land.

Both the regional districts will have to borrow money to finance the purchase.

The RDNO will need to borrow the total $2.17-million while the CSRD will be looking to borrow over $1.8-million.

While no final decisions on the use of the land have been made, the corridor is seen as a prime location for another rail trail.

The RDNO said there could also be a possibility of connecting this land with the Okanagan Rail Trail being constructed between Coldstream and Kelowna.