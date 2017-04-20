Roger Waters shares details of first album in 25 years

Roger Waters has revealed the details of his first solo album in 25 years.

Is This the Life We Really Want will be the Pink Floyd co-founder’s first album since 1992’s Amused to Death.

The album, which has been produced and mixed with Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, sees Waters collaborate with musicians including Godrich (arrangement, sound collages, keyboards, guitar), Gus Seyffert (bass, guitar, keyboards), Jonathan Wilson (guitar, keyboards), Joey Waronker (drums), Roger Manning (keyboards), Lee Pardini (keyboards) and Lucius (vocals) with Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, according to Rolling Stone.

"Is This the Life We Really Want?" – the new album from @rogerwaters – Available May 19th – https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/1F4ki76t9V — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) March 2, 2017

The new album is expected to arrive on June 2 in vinyl, CD and digital formats. It will be available for pre-order starting April 21.

Waters posted the artwork for the 12-track record on April 20.

The new songs contain, “unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times,” according to a press release.

Waters told Rolling Stone in February that he has drawn inspiration from the antipathy he feels towards the Trump administration, as well as a dramatic radio play he had been writing before working on his new album about a man and his granddaughter investigating why children were being killed in faraway lands.

“Two or three of the songs from that idea are on this album,” he said. “Nigel Godrich persuaded me that for the purposes of a rock ‘n’ roll record, which is what this is, he felt my theatrical idea – I’d written the whole thing as a radio play – was less than ideal.”

Waters will be embarking on his “Us + Them” North American tour, which kicks off May 26 in Kansas City, Mo. Concerts around the U.S. and Canada run through October 28, when the tour wraps in Vancouver.

Earlier this year, Waters posted photos of himself in the studio with Godrich, working on the record.

See the full track list below:

When We Were Young

Déjà Vu

The Last Refugee

Picture That

Broken Bones

Is This The Life We Really Want?

Bird In A Gale

The Most Beautiful Girl

Smell The Roses

Wait For Her

Oceans Apart

Part of Me Died