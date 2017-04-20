Plea deal made in death of Calgary mother Christa Cachene

A plea deal has been made in the case of Calgary mother Christa Cachene, who was killed at a house party a year and a half ago.

Isaiah Rider was originally charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty Thursday to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

READ MORE: 18-year-old accused in murder of Calgary mother appears in court Monday

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, Cachene, 26, was beaten to death by Rider during a party at her house in Ranchlands on Oct. 9, 2015.

Court heard people were drinking through the night into the next day, which is when Rider and Cachene had an argument in the kitchen.

Details of a violent fight were read in court: Cachene stabbed Rider in his lower back with a small knife and also cut the back of his hand.

According to the admitted facts, that fight continued in the living room with both Cachene and Rider throwing punches.

The prosecution said Cachene was eventually knocked to the ground and Rider stomped on her chest and head.

Rider admits he then dumped Cachene’s body down the stairs leading to the basement and cleaned up the blood with bleach.

READ MORE: Family learns Ranchlands murder victim was pregnant when she died

Court heard Cachene’s body was discovered by her father the next day. He said she was beaten so badly he didn’t even recognize her.

The medical examiner determined Cachene died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Her family found out later that she was pregnant when she died.

Rider is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 16 for a sentencing hearing.