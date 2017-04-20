Saskatoon weather outlook: rain Friday, snow ahead

Story highlights Warm and sunny Thursday Rain on Friday Cooler weekend Chance of snow Sunday

Rain tomorrow, snow expected later this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-7 is what it felt like this morning in Saskatoon with wind chill as temperatures fell down to -4 with fog reducing visibility down to 1.2 kilometres at times.

Near zero visibility was reported for much of the morning in western and southern Saskatchewan where a fog advisory was issued before sunny skies moved in and Saskatoon climbed to double digits before noon!

Fog is an issue in the Lloydminster area with 6 hours straight of 400m visibility or less https://t.co/di8sLofi5N #skstorm #abstorm #yll pic.twitter.com/QClIQyCEAb — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 20, 2017

We've already made it up into double digits on this beautiful Thursday morning in Saskatoon! #yxe pic.twitter.com/XbXFEWLfA2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 20, 2017

This afternoon a few high clouds will pass by as we continue to climb up to a daytime high in the mid-teens, but get out and enjoy it, this will be the nicest day of the next seven!

Tonight

Clouds move back in overnight tonight, which will help keep us fairly mild with temperatures only expected to fall into mid-single digits for an overnight low.

Friday

A cold front will sweep through tomorrow during the day, keeping us in the clouds and bringing in a chance of rain during the day with winds switching to the northeast at 30 gusting to 40 km/h at times.

After starting the day in mid-single digits, we’ll climb up into high single digits midday before falling back toward the freezing mark by evening.

Weekend

A pulse of Pacific moisture is expected to press in on Saturday, which will keep us in the clouds for the majority of the day and bring in a chance of showers later on.

There is the possibility of a few sunny breaks early in the day on Saturday, but those will be long gone by Sunday with a system pressing in west of the province bringing in a good chance of snow.

Daytime highs will likely get into single digits on Saturday before sticking closer to freezing on Sunday with a few centimetres of snow possible.

Work Week Outlook

Cooler air and cloudy skies with a chance of flurries will linger for the beginning of the work week with cloudy skies expected to continue until late week as we gradually start to warm up through single digit highs.

This Key Lake Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Jeremy Laliberte:

