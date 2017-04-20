2 men arrested after 5 Edmonton bank robberies

Two men have been charged after robberies at five financial institutions in Edmonton over the past month.

Police said five banks have been robbed since March 16. In each case, the suspects threatened to use a weapon and were able to get away with money, police said in a media release Thursday morning.

The robberies took place on the following dates:

March 16, 2017 in the area of Rabbit Hill Road and Terwillegar Drive

March 21, 2017 in the area of 52 Street and 167 Avenue

March 28, 2017 in the area of 178 Street and 66 Avenue

March 30, 2017 in the area of 131 Street and 137 Avenue

April 12, 2017 in the area of 97 Street and 161 Avenue

Marvin Byrd, 30, and Mamahat Tiber, 37, were arrested on Wednesday, April 12. Both men have been charged with 24 robbery and firearms-related offences.