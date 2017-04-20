New details emerge in missing Abbotsford man’s case

Police are releasing new details of their continuing investigation into the disappearance of 47-year-old Earl Glen Olson.

Olson was last seen in Abbotsford on March 22 and there is surveillance footage from local businesses showing his last known whereabouts.

On April 5, his vehicle was found on a logging road on Sumas Mountain, but the search for Olson was unsuccessful.

Investigators have received some tips from the public, but none have resulted in locating Olson, which is of great concern to his family and friends.

One particularly puzzling aspect of the investigation involves the discovery of Olson’s 1995 Green Dodge Ram. Police say the vehicle was parked slightly off-road and pointed in the direction of returning from the mountain.

The truck was secure, but upon closer examination it was apparent that the battery had been removed. At this time it is unknown whether Olson or someone else removed the battery. Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen someone working on the pickup truck or carrying a battery in the area of Sumas Mountain Park.

Olson is described as 5’10” tall, 170 pounds, with short brown hair and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department.