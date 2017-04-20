Sports
April 20, 2017 11:55 am
Updated: April 20, 2017 11:59 am

Asquith, Sask. wheelchair fencer looks to make inroads at world cup

By and Global News

Ryan Rousell is looking to make inroads in wheelchair fencing at the U-23 World Junior Cup in the Netherlands. Claire Hanna has his story.

A A

Some local fencers are preparing for the nationals in Gatineau, Que., this upcoming weekend.

Ryan Rousell, a member of the Asquith Guard Fencing Academy, has opted out of the Canadian tournament.

Instead, he will compete at the U-23 World Junior Cup in the Netherlands in wheelchair fencing.

This is the first time Rousell will be heading out of Canada to compete.

“My ambitions for this tournament are to learn a thing or two hopefully, and to come home feeling proud of myself, and at least I had fun with it, and learned something,” Rousell said.

“If I do place well, hey, bonus!”

The 18 year old, who was born with cerebral pasly, used to compete in able-bodied fencing.

Rousell,who is the first competitive wheelchair fencer in Western Canada, hopes this sport might open doors to the Paralymics one day.

