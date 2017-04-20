Possible abduction in Stoney Creek

Hamilton Police are investigating a possible abduction.

Shortly before 7:30 this morning, they received reports that a few males in their 20’s were causing a disturbance inside the Stoney Creek Hotel, at 254 Highway 8.

A male employee was assaulted, then they were seen leaving in a dark coloured vehicle.

It was reported that a female in her 20’s was in the vehicle.

Police are checking to see if she left on her own, or was forced against her will.

The car was last seen travelling on the QEW highway eastbound towards Fifty Road in Stoney Creek when it failed to stop for Police and fled.

The suspect vehicle is a 2012, Black coloured Dodge Journey with Ontario Licence Plate # CANZ714

The female is 21 years-old, black, with lighter coloured skin and darker coloured hair

If anyone has information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.