April 21, 2017 10:22 am

The Stafford Show – Thursday, April 20th, 2017

By

A smoker is seen holding his cigarette during a smoke break outside a building in North Vancouver, B.C. Monday, Jan. 20, 2014.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Didn’t catch today’s Stafford Show? Well, we have some highlights put together just for you!

The dangers of third-hand smoking.
AM640s Mike Stafford asks callers if this is an overreaction or if they’ve been affected by third-hand smoke.

 

Kathleen Wynne lays out plans to cool Ontario’s sizzling housing market.
Stafford asks callers what they think of Wynne’s housing plan.

 

