The Stafford Show – Thursday, April 20th, 2017

Didn’t catch today’s Stafford Show? Well, we have some highlights put together just for you!

The dangers of third-hand smoking.

AM640s Mike Stafford asks callers if this is an overreaction or if they’ve been affected by third-hand smoke.

Kathleen Wynne lays out plans to cool Ontario’s sizzling housing market.

Stafford asks callers what they think of Wynne’s housing plan.

Don’t miss The Stafford Show tomorrow! Catch Stafford live Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to noon.