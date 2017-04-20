Nova Scotia couple gets 10-year prohibition on owning animals

A North Kentville, N.S. couple has pleaded guilty to causing an animal to be in distress.

The couple, Melissa Martin and Roy Slaunwhite, received a court ordered prohibition preventing them from owning animals for 10 years.

The prohibition comes as the result of a Nova Scotia SPCA investigation in October 2016, where, according to a release, the SPCA found the remains of two cats in a shallow grave at the rear of an apartment complex in the community. Results of a necropsy indicated the cause of death was emaciation and severe flea infestation causing anemia.

The SPCA reiterated the importance of preventative parasite control in a news release, and encouraged pet owners use safe products recommended by their veterinarian. Reports of animal cruelty, and animal welfare concerns can be reported confidentially to the NS SPCA at 1-888-703-7722.