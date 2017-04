WINNIPEG — Winnipeg’s firefighters union and the city have reached a tentative new contract agreement.

There is no word on the details of the new agreement.

It still needs to be ratified; which is expected to happen early next week.

We are pleased to announce to our members we have reached a tentative contract agreement. pic.twitter.com/sT7B7woTg1 — UFFW L867 (@UFFW867) April 19, 2017

The union’s last collective agreement expired Dec. 24, 2016.