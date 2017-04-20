Public asked to keep a look out for snowshoers missing since Christmas Day

North Shore Rescue say they are still searching for two missing snowshoers last seen on Christmas Day.

The men, Roy Lee and Chun Lam, left a Mini Cooper in the Cypress Mountain parking lot and set out to go snowshoeing.

Rescue crews have been searching for the pair from the air and the ground but so far they have not been sighted.

As the snow melts this spring, searchers are asking people to keep an eye out for clues about where the two men might be.

