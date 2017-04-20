Weather
April 20, 2017 8:51 am

Cypress Mountain to open for 1 more bonus day on Friday

By Online News Producer  Global News

Cypress Mountain.

Cypress Mountain Twitter
It’s proving to be a wet morning on the South Coast but that could mean good news for Cypress Mountain, which is opening up one more time this season.

Two chairlifts will be operating on Friday as a thank you to guests.

Cypress decided to close earlier this week, saying most people have moved on to summer sports. But with sun in the forecast for Friday they couldn’t resist opening up the slopes one more time.

Officials say special ticket rates are available.

 

