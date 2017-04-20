Calgary police investigate suspicious package at Sunalta CTrain Station

Calgary police shut down the Sunalta CTrain Station on Thursday morning to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

The package was found at the station on 10 Avenue S.W. at around 5:50 a.m.

The Sunalta LRT Station is currently closed to all traffic while CPS investigate a suspicious package. Please use an alternate route. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) April 20, 2017

Calgary Transit brought in shuttle buses to transport LRT passengers around the station.

#BlueLine #CTriders Sunalta Station is closed due to CPS matter. We are looking forward to put shuttle buses in place. — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) April 20, 2017

Police said there isn’t believed to be any threat to public safety.