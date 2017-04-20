Calgary police investigate suspicious package at Sunalta CTrain Station
Calgary police shut down the Sunalta CTrain Station on Thursday morning to investigate reports of a suspicious package.
The package was found at the station on 10 Avenue S.W. at around 5:50 a.m.
Calgary Transit brought in shuttle buses to transport LRT passengers around the station.
Police said there isn’t believed to be any threat to public safety.
