April 20, 2017 8:35 am
Updated: April 20, 2017 8:40 am

Calgary police investigate suspicious package at Sunalta CTrain Station

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: Police tape surrounds a crime scene in Calgary.

Global News
Calgary police shut down the Sunalta CTrain Station on Thursday morning to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

The package was found at the station on 10 Avenue S.W. at around 5:50 a.m.

Calgary Transit brought in shuttle buses to transport LRT passengers around the station.

Police said there isn’t believed to be any threat to public safety.

