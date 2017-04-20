Police identify threats at high schools with same name in Brampton and Tottenham

Police are investigating threats to two high schools with the same name in Brampton and Tottenham north of Toronto after authorities were notified of a social media post late Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police said a message was posted on Twitter referencing talks of a shooting at St. Thomas Aquinas high school.

“So I’m just letting you know that there have been talks about a shooting at STA tomorrow,” the message read. “I’m not sure if it’s 100% true but there are drawings in the boys washroom of a guy holding a gun and the date April 20.”

Peel police Const. Bancroft Wright said the message was located on a bathroom mirror at the school in Brampton.

“A social media post came out stating there was a possible threat,” Wright said. “It was being sent around to kids that attended the school. So with that, officers with our criminal investigations bureau as well as neighbourhood policing unit, have been out to investigate.”

#PRP @ St Thomas Aquinas School in relation to a social media post of reports of a shooting.

Parents have been made aware #PRP at the school Story continues below — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) April 20, 2017

Police said there was no immediate danger to students and the school remained open while they investigate the situation.

St. Thomas Aquinas high school in Brampton released a bulletin to students and parents on Thursday saying that rumours of a threat have been circulating since Wednesday.

“I want to stress that we take threats of any kind very seriously, whether intended as pranks or otherwise, and work closely with police authorities to ensure student and staff safety,” principal Rosina Arganello wrote.

Meanwhile in Tottenham, board officials there said a school with the same name was closed for the day as a precaution.

Nottawasaga OPP told Global News Tottenham’s St. Thomas Aquinas high school was evacuated and all the students are safe.

“Investigation revealed that the text message originated from the Brampton area and that there was no information directed specifically to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Tottenham, but the search was conducted for the safety of the students, which was our priority, ” OPP said in a media release.