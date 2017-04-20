Crime
April 20, 2017 8:16 am
Updated: April 20, 2017 8:45 am

Montreal police arrest 4 men in connection with series of violent attacks

By Web producer  Global News

Montreal police have arrested four men in connection with 14 separate incidents. Pictured above, (From top to bottom, and left to right) Clayton Roach, 38 ans, Vincent Parent-Lévesque, 23, Yossi Avadov, 23, and James Craigwell, 43 were arrested April 15.

Montreal police have announced the arrest of four men wanted in connection with at least 14 separate incidents over the past month.

Police have charged the group in connection with a slew of crimes in several communities, including Sainte-Thérèse, Terrebonne, Laval, Saint-Adèle, Saint-Sauver, Lachine, Lasalle, Verdun and Montreal’s South West borough.

Clayton Roach, 38 ans, Vincent Parent-Lévesque, 23, Yossi Avadov, 23, and James Craigwell, 43, face upwards of 64 charges including, armed robbery, forcible confinement, armed sexual assault and break and enter.

The four men were placed under surveillance for several days prior to their April 15 arrest. Police believe another incident was imminent at the time of their arrest.

Officers executing three search warrants seized firearms, baseball bats, masks, cayenne pepper, cellphones and cash.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects is being asked to contact police anonymously by calling the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or dialing 911.

