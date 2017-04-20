Boil water advisory in effect for Mercier and Sainte-Martine

A boil water advisory issued for the south shore communities of Mercier and Sainte-Martine Wednesday afternoon, are still in effect Thursday.

The advisory was issued following a watermain break on Saint-Jean Boulevard in Mercier.

The leak has been capped, and water service restored.

As a precautionary measure, officials are warning residents to boil their tap water for at least one minute before consuming it.

Boiled or bottled water can be used for the following:

For drinking or preparing beverages

For preparing baby food and baby bottles

For washing and preparing food to be eaten raw (fruit, vegetables, etc.)

For preparing food that doesn’t require long cooking (canned soup, dessert, etc.)

For making ice cubes

For brushing your teeth or rinsing your mouth

Officials are warning residents to dispose of ice cubes, food or beverages that were prepared with unboiled water after the advisory was issued.

Unboiled water can be used for the following activities:

Washing dishes in hot water, making sure that you dry them well.

Washing clothing

Taking a shower or a bath, ensuring that young children do not swallow any water

The advisory will remain in place until further notice.