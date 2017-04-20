Okanagan RCMP in standoff with suspect

Oliver RCMP set up a blockade on Tulameen St. off Okanagan St. Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. and assembled officers with guns drawn.

Police were attempting to locate an individual of interest in an unfolding incident in Oliver, spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said.

Mounties did not say what prompted the police presence on the residential road, but Oliver resident Dan Wigmore told Global News he believed the police were after a man locals call “Tommy Psycho”, who he said police have investigated for drug and theft offences.

The suspect may be holed up in an RV, according to Wigmore, who saw armed officers in fatigues approaching the police blockade.