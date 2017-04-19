Fog advisory issued for parts of east-central Alberta

A number of areas in east-central Alberta were put under a fog advisory Wednesday afternoon because Environment Canada said “a large area of fog is expected to develop over east central Alberta overnight.”

According to the weather agency, the fog could make for dangerous driving conditions as a result of reduced visibility. However, conditions are expected to improve sometime Thursday morning.

As of 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, the following areas were under a fog advisory:

Bonnyville – St. Paul – Cold Lake – Lac La Biche

Hanna – Coronation – Oyen

Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost

Environment Canada issues fog advisories when near zero visibility is expected or occurring as a result of fog.

