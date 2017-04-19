Edmonton police release photos of potential witnesses to deadly stabbing at Coliseum Station

Police released several photos on Wednesday of people they believe may have seen a teenager get stabbed to death near the Coliseum LRT Station last week.

“We’re hopeful that some or all of these individuals will contact police immediately, as they could have information that will assist us in our investigation into this tragic loss of life,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen with the EPS Homicide Section said in a statement. “This incident occurred during the afternoon rush hour with plenty of motorists driving past and students from nearby schools.”

View photos of people police say are potential witnesses to the stabbing below:

On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, police officers were called to the 118 Avenue underpass near the transit station after several drivers called 911. They found a man whom they said appeared to be suffering from stab wounds to his upper body, “allegedly sustained during an altercation with another male.”

Watch below: On April 11, 2017, Edmonton police were called to investigate an aggravated assault near Coliseum Station.

The man later died of his injuries and on Wednesday, police said an autopsy has confirmed the victim, a 19-year-old Edmonton man, died of a stab wound.

Police said the man’s death marked the 13th of 14 homicides in Edmonton so far in 2017.

Anyone with information about the LRT stabbing is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.