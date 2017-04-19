Replacement steamer arrives just in time

The staff at the Gospel Mission in Kelowna are cooking up a storm with a new piece of donated kitchen hardware.

The Morningside Rotary Club came to the rescue after the Misson’s steamer broke down just before the traditional Easter feast for needy people.

“The cooks had come to me in a panic,” said Misson development director Mike Morrison who is also a Morningside member. “They didn’t know how they would get through the banquet without a steamer.”

The Rotary chapter bought a new steamer at a cost of about $5000.

“I was overwhelmed and very excited to see the new, improved steamer,” said Gospel Mission kitchen manager Mandy Phillips in a news release. “We cook between 500 and 600 meals everyday so this was a huge blessing to us. As a bonus, it is superior to our last steamer as it cooks twice as fast and doesn’t need to be filled up with water manually.”

The steamer is used to cook vegetables, rice and other foodstuffs.