Motorcycle vs deer; rider badly hurt

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries because of one of the Okanagan’s urban dwelling deer.

RCMP say the northbound rider hit the deer late Tuesday night on Highway 97 near Commonwealth Road.

The 26-year-old Lake Country man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.

“RCMP wish to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limits and be prepared to slow or stop as needed for wildlife on our roadways,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

The motorcycle is considered a total loss.