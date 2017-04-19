SWAT call in North Central Regina ends with two arrests
Two people are in Regina Police custody after a SWAT team was called out to the North Central neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
Due to an investigation into a recent firearms offence, police officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Argyle Street. A SWAT team, crisis negotiators and canine teams were called in because there was the possibility of guns in the house. A Tactical Armoured Vehicle was also used.
Around 12:30 p.m., an adult man and a boy left the house and were taken into custody. Three dogs were also removed and handed over to Animal Protection Services.
Police have not determined what charges will be laid in the investigation at this time.
