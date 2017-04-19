SWAT call in North Central Regina ends with two arrests

Two people are in Regina Police custody after a SWAT team was called out to the North Central neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy police presence on the 1000 block of Argyle Street #yqr pic.twitter.com/FWCwKmj63B — David Baxter (@davidbaxter_) April 19, 2017

Due to an investigation into a recent firearms offence, police officers went to a home in the 1000 block of Argyle Street. A SWAT team, crisis negotiators and canine teams were called in because there was the possibility of guns in the house. A Tactical Armoured Vehicle was also used.

Around 12:30 p.m., an adult man and a boy left the house and were taken into custody. Three dogs were also removed and handed over to Animal Protection Services.

A humane society van just rolled up to the Argyle standoff. Loaded what looks to be a dog carrier inside #yqr pic.twitter.com/exWN1CecFj — David Baxter (@davidbaxter_) April 19, 2017

Police have not determined what charges will be laid in the investigation at this time.