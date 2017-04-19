54-year old Grande Prairie, Alta. man faces child porn charges

A 54-year-old man from Grande Prairie, Alta. has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography in connection with an investigation that began in December.

On Wednesday, the RCMP said a joint investigation with the Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre began after “allegations surfaced” about the sharing of child pornography on social media.

Police said Bill McCausland was arrested on Wednesday and has since been released on a recognizance to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on May 29.

In the meantime, McCausland must follow a number of conditions including that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 and and he is not to have access to the Internet.

Mounties said their investigation into the matter is ongoing.