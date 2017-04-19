Vancouver police searching for woman suspected of waving gun at traffic

Police officers are looking for a woman who was reportedly waving a gun at passing cars in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the tony neighbourhood of Shaughnessy on Oak Street near Devonshire Crescent.

There are several officers investigating and trying to locate the woman.

Schools and hospitals in the area have been notified and are taking their own safety precautions due to the incident.

No other information has been provided by police at this time.