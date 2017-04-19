Driver critically injured in single-vehicle crash near Wallacetown

A single-vehicle crash just south of Wallacetown on Wednesday caused one person to be airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Elgin OPP said.

Details about the crash remain unknown, but emergency crews, including provincial police, Dutton Fire Rescue, and Elgin-St. Thomas EMS responded to the scene on Currie Road just north of Fingal Line around 3:20 p.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated from the wreckage by fire crews, and was later airlifted to hospital after it was determined that injuries were life-threatening, police said.

In a photo posted to Twitter by provincial police, the vehicle involved could be seen lying on its side in a field on the eastern side of the roadway.

No further information has been released, and the collision remains under investigation.

As a result of the accident, Currie Road was closed from Fingal Line to Sifton Street as of 6 p.m.

Anyone in the area at the time of the crash, who hasn’t already spoken to police, is asked to contact Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.