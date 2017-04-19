‘Alien’ fungus threatens European salamanders

BERLIN – Europe’s salamanders could be decimated by a flesh-eating alien species that has already wreaked havoc in some parts of the continent, scientists said in a study published Wednesday.

Researchers who examined the impact of the alien invader – a fungus native to Asia – on fire salamanders in Belgium and the Netherlands found it to be lethal to the amphibians and almost impossible to eradicate.

The study published in the journal Nature Research provides a drastic warning to North America, where the fungus hasn’t yet taken hold.

READ MORE: Female salamanders give up sex, end up better able to fend off predators

“Prevention of introduction is the most important control measure available against the disease,” said study co-author An Martel, a veterinarian at the University of Ghent, Belgium, who specializes in wildlife diseases.

The B. salamandrivorans fungus, which likely was imported to Europe by the pet trade – causes skin ulcers, effectively eating the salamander’s skin and making it susceptible to secondary bacterial infections.

WATCH: Giant salamander found in China

Martel and her colleagues began studying the effect of the fungus in early 2014, four years after it was first recorded in Europe.

READ MORE: Longest salamander in the world likely found in Prague

Within six months, the population of fire salamanders at the site in Robertville, Belgium, had shrunk to a tenth of its original size. Two years later less than one per cent of the distinctive yellow-and-black patterned amphibians had survived, according to the study.

Sexually mature salamanders appeared to be particularly prone to becoming infected with the fungus due to their contact with other individuals, preventing them from producing new generations. Furthermore, researchers found the fungus was able to form spores with thick walls that allowed it to survive for longer and spread further, including on the feet of water birds.

Other amphibian species, including newts and toads, were also susceptible, either making them carriers of the fungus or ill themselves.