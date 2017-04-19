John Oakley Show – Wednesday April 19, 2017

Home sweet home! Today the Oakley show fits in with the issues affecting your home. From real estate prices to unwanted noise, don’t cover your ears or you might miss some great radio.

Province to unveil measures targeting housing affordability — making bidding process more transparent

We ask CEO of Ontario Real Estate Association, Tim Hudak, about whether there are practices in the bidding process that might be duplicitous

Etobicoke residents concerned by excessive flight noise

Planes have been diverted around Toronto skies while Canada’s busiest runway, 05-23 goes through repairs. That construction project has diverted flight traffic onto other runways causing more noise in Etobicoke, residents living directly under the path of hundreds of extra flights a day using the alternate flight paths. MPP for Etobicoke Lakeshore tells John Oakley that GTAA did not do what was necessary to warn residents.

Toronto’s LGBTQ officers ask the city to withhold funding for Toronto’s Pride parade

The LGBTQ internal support network executive committee presented a letter detailing their wishes to Toronto police union boss Mike McCormack on Wednesday who in turn delivered it to city hall. Ward 4 councillor John Campbell has made similar proposals and shares his sentiment with the Oakley Show.

Chris Stockwell, Sandra Pupatello and Vince Gasparro.