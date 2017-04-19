Sports
April 19, 2017 5:26 pm

Habs look to regroup after 2-1 loss in Game 4

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Wednesday was a relatively quiet day for the Montreal Canadiens as they look to regroup after a 2-1 loss in Game 4 to the New York Rangers.

After a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 4, the Montreal Canadiens had a relatively light day of practice as they gear up for their next game on Thursday.

Very few players took to the ice for practice, and a handful of players took questions from the media.

Talk of the loss was still the topic at hand.

“They were more hungry than us, they played a lot more desperate than we did, and we need to find that tomorrow night,” Torrey Mitchell, Montreal Canadiens forward, said.


Questions about captain Max Pacioretty’s play also lingered.

Pacioretty, who notched 35 goals during the regular season, has one point in four playoff games.

“You know, we’re jumping on a guy here that’s scored over 30 goals every year,” Claude Julien, Montreal Canadiens head coach, said. “All of a sudden, you know people think, ‘Oh, he hasn’t scored a goal yet so let’s jump on Max Pacioretty.'”

Despite Tuesday’s loss and rainy weather, fans still waited outside in hopes of getting an autograph.

“I’m feeling some butterflies,” Max Coulombe, a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, said. “It’s incredible — like I live for the Habs.”

The Habs will take on the Rangers in Game 5 on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

The winner will take a 3-2 lead in the series as it will head back to New York for Game 6.

