Habs look to regroup after 2-1 loss in Game 4

After a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 4, the Montreal Canadiens had a relatively light day of practice as they gear up for their next game on Thursday.

Very few players took to the ice for practice, and a handful of players took questions from the media.

Talk of the loss was still the topic at hand.

“They were more hungry than us, they played a lot more desperate than we did, and we need to find that tomorrow night,” Torrey Mitchell, Montreal Canadiens forward, said.

READ MORE: Rick Nash scores winner as Rangers edge Canadiens to even series at 2-2

Questions about captain Max Pacioretty’s play also lingered.

Pacioretty, who notched 35 goals during the regular season, has one point in four playoff games.

“You know, we’re jumping on a guy here that’s scored over 30 goals every year,” Claude Julien, Montreal Canadiens head coach, said. “All of a sudden, you know people think, ‘Oh, he hasn’t scored a goal yet so let’s jump on Max Pacioretty.'”

READ MORE: The drive to 25: Montreal Canadiens get ready for playoffs

Despite Tuesday’s loss and rainy weather, fans still waited outside in hopes of getting an autograph.

“I’m feeling some butterflies,” Max Coulombe, a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, said. “It’s incredible — like I live for the Habs.”

.@CanadiensMTL coach Claude Julien discusses play of captain Max Pacioretty. Julien says Pacioretty is a good captain. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/kuKJ694bQC — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) April 19, 2017

The Habs will take on the Rangers in Game 5 on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

The winner will take a 3-2 lead in the series as it will head back to New York for Game 6.